Four Indians settle for bronze in world youth boxing

BUDAPEST: Asian medallists Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Ankit Khatana (60kg) were among the four Indian boxers who signed off with bronze medals in the world youth championships after losing their semifinal bouts here today.

Bhavesh was beaten 5-0 by American Asa Stevens, while Ankit went down 2-3 in an exciting contest against Thailand's Atichai Phoemsap.

Also finishing with a bronze medal were Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) in the women's draw.

Neha, a direct entrant into the semifinal stage owing to the small size of the draw, lost to Ukraine's Mariia Lovchynska in her very first bout of the tournament.

Similar was the case of Sakshi, who lost to Russia's Anastasiia Rybak in the semifinals to sign off with a bronze.

Earlier, four Indian women boxers advanced to the semifinals to be assured of medals here.

Jony (60kg), Sakshi (57kg), Astha Pahwa (75kg) and Anamika (51kg) entered the semifinals of their respective weight categories last night.

Jony defeated China's Chen Yibing 5-0, before Sakshi got the better of Russian Valeriia Rodionova by a similar margin.

Astha clinched a split verdict over Albania Elsidita Selaj, while Anamika defeated Italian Martina La Piana.

Asian gold-medallist Manisha has also advanced to the semifinals along with reigning champion Nitu (48kg).

