Men’s TT team creates history, ensures first ever Asiad medal

AYANTA N C H OWDHURY By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The gold that was won at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast led many to believe India’s time had come in table tennis. Expectations were sky-high as the table tennis contingent embarked for Jakarta. The paddlers knew that the task at hand was mammoth. Little did they imagine that an Asian Games medal was coming their way. On Monday at the JIExpo-Hall B, history was created as the men’s team comprising of A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai beat Olympic silver medallists and second seeds Japan 3-1 to assure at least a bronze.

They will now face South Korea in the semifinals on Tuesday. Sathiyan was up first and he duly did his part, beating World No 28 Jin Ueda in straight games. Experienced campaigner and a veteran of many-a-battle, Sharath did not let the momentum slip as he cruised to a 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 win over World No 19 Kenta Matsudaira. Harmeet tried his best but lost out to Masaki Yoshida in a hard-fought encounter. Chennai lad Sathiyan completed a 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 11-4 win over Matsudaira and the entire team erupted in joy! “There was a lot of pressure on us. After the CWG triumph, people have started expecting medals wherever we go. We lost to Chinese Taipei in our group stage match because the pressure was too much. After that, we decided to take a step back and take it one match at a time and not focus too much on what can happen. That paid off handsomely!”

Sathiyan told Express from Jakarta. The scheduling was such that India had to play three matches including the quarterfinal on Monday. Earlier they had beaten Macau and Vietnam. Anthony Amalraj and young Manav Thakkar were in action against Macau. On Sunday, they had lost to Chinese Taipei and they had finished second in Group D. Incidentally, Japan did not field their three top players in this year’s competition. “It does not matter. We have assured ourselves of an Asiad medal. It cannot get bigger than this. It is almost equal to an Olympic medal.

This is an even bigger achievement than our CWG gold,” Sharath added. When asked how the team would celebrate, Sathiyan said, “We did our celebration on the court with multiple selfies! For now, we need to eat dinner. We will have a small chat in our rooms post that, preparing the blueprint for our Korea match. We can’t rest on our laurels. We are sure that we can go even higher.” Table Tennis Federation of India secretary general MP Singh said that this was six years in the making. “We have been dreaming about this for so long now. This is all the result of our paddlers’ hard work and the continuous support from the government. Sending players for so many Pro Tours and exposure trips has yielded the ultimate result.” ayantan@newindianexpress.com

DISAPPOINTMENT FOR WOMEN

The Indian women’s table tennis team lost to Hong Kong 1-3 in the quarterfinals onMonday. Manika Batra gave India a good start beating Ho Ching Lee 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6 but Ayhika Mukherjee lost her

match to Hoi Kem Doo. Then Mouma Das suffered a 6-11, 13-11, 11-8, 3-11, 5-11 reversal at the hands of Wai Yam Minnie. Manika then fluffed her lines against Hoi Kem Doo as Hong Kong took the tie 3-1.