Twelve-year-old boy stands tall among men in senior hockey meet

CHENNAI: In a country where many start their sporting career in their early teens, 12-year-old K Mouneesh (in pic) has set a record for being the youngest player in Chennai Hockey Association senior division league championship. The goalkeeper made his debut for Indira Gandhi Memorial (IG) club in their second encounter, against Indian Bank, and was lauded by his senior counterparts for saving three goals. A Class 8 student of RBI Staff Quarters School (Besant Nagar), Mouneesh started playing hockey three years ago. His father Kadhirasan, who runs a digital printing business, was the reason behind Mouneesh’s career beginning at a very young age.

Kadhirasan, who used to play for Pachaiyappa’s College, is fond of the sport. Mouneesh started his career up front, but he swapped his stick for gloves last year. To better his goalkeeping skills, he also underwent football training last summer. “For any team, goalkeepers are one of the backbones for success,” explains Kadhirasan. “The competition in goalkeeping is less as compared to defenders or forwards. We don’t have many good keepers in Tamil Nadu. That’s why we enrolled him at a football coaching camp last year. Though it isn’t the same, it gave him an idea of how it is to be in the shoes of a goalkeeper. “ Training under Thirumal Valavan in Adyar, it was the former Olympian who asked Mouneesh to attend selection trials before the start of the league. “He was doing well for the past year.

His interest in hockey is what makes me happy to coach him. He also has a sharp mind,” said Thirumal, head coach of Chennai XI. IG captain Prithivi Raj also heaped praise on Mouneesh. “For his age, he is doing exceptionally well. Against Indian Bank, he saved three goals. Importantly, he doesn’t fear playing against seniors. That shows his level of confidence. But we didn’t want him to play against Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday because they all are wellbuilt, hard-hitting players.

This is his first huge event (after an U-14 inter-district meet in June), and we didn’t want him to get hit.” Mouneesh has also been a part of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s (SDAT) coaching camp since last year. It takes place three times a year, with each stint lasting 10-15 days. With age at his disposal and Thirumal as his coach, it looks like Mouneesh won’t take much time to don the Tamil Nadu jersey.

Results: Southern Railway bt Chennai Port Trust 3-0; Indian Bank bt Central Excise 3-1.