Reigning champion Nitu among four Indians in finals of world youth boxing 

The Indian women's team had claimed seven medals in the previous edition of the event and has surpassed that number this time.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

India’s Nitu (L) in action (File)

By PTI

BUDAPEST (HUNGARY):  Reigning champion Nitu (48kg) was among the four Indian women boxers who advanced to the finals of the World Youth Championships, where six other pugilists from the country signed off with bronze medals.

Nitu pulled off a split decision win over Kazakhstan's Anel Kudaibergen in the semifinals last night to remain on course for a second successive gold at the showpiece event.

She will face Thailand's Nillada Meekoon in the finals, which will take place over two days starting tomorrow.

Nitu will be the only Indian competing in the final bouts scheduled for tomorrow.

Also advancing to the finals were Manisha (64kg), Anamika (51kg) and Sakshi (57kg).

Manisha defeated Hungary's Veronika Villas 4-1 in her semi-final bout and will be up against England's Gemma Paige Richardson in the summit clash on Friday.

Anamika got the better of Thailand's Kittiya Manpai in a comprehensive 5-0 verdict and will square off against Destiny Garcia of the USA in the final, again on Friday.

In the featherweight category, Sakshi eased past American Isamary Aquino 5-0.

She will face Croatia's Nikolina Cacic in her final bout.

However, Jony (60kg) and Astha Pahwa (75kg) joined Asian medallists Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Ankit Khatana (60kg) and Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) in settling for bronze medals after semifinal losses.

The Indian women's team had claimed seven medals in the previous edition of the event and has surpassed that number this time.

The boxers have got a rest day today.

 

