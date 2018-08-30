Home Sport Other

IAAF Council member David Okeyo banned for life for swindling Nike sponsorship money

Okeyo was accused alongside two other officials, former Athletics Kenya president and former IAAF Council member Isaiah Kiplagat, and former AK treasurer Joseph Kinyua.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

MONACO: IAAF Council member David Okeyo of Kenya was banned from track and field for life Thursday for his role in diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of sponsorship money from Nike for his and others' personal use.

Okeyo, who was also secretary general and a vice president of Kenya's track federation, was found guilty of skimming off the money given to the federation by Nike from as far back as 2004.

He was suspended in 2015 and the three-year case was decided at a hearing in January and February.

He was also formally expelled as an IAAF Council member.

The decision was announced by the IAAF ethics board.

Okeyo was accused alongside two other officials, former Athletics Kenya president and former IAAF Council member Isaiah Kiplagat, and former AK treasurer Joseph Kinyua.

Kiplagat died in 2016.

Kinyua was also found to be involved in diverting money meant for Athletics Kenya to a "clearance account" for the men's personal use but was not bound by the IAAF ethics code at the time and escaped punishment.

Okeyo was fined $50,000, which he was ordered to pay to AK, and ordered to pay another $100,000 in legal costs.

Okeyo has also been charged separately with extorting money from athletes.

The IAAF hasn't published its findings on that charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAAF Kenya athletics David Okeyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits