Saurav Kothari beats Vasanth in snooker meet

Saurav Kothari of PSPB trounced Vasanth of MCC 5-1 in a Group B match of the MCC six-red snooker championship on Thursday.Results: Group A: Kamal bt Gautam 5-0; Kamal bt Vadivel 5-0.

Published: 31st August 2018 09:14 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saurav Kothari of PSPB trounced Vasanth of MCC 5-1 in a Group B match of the MCC six-red snooker championship on Thursday.Results: Group A: Kamal bt Gautam 5-0; Kamal bt Vadivel 5-0. Group B: Saurav bt Vasanth 5-1. Group E: Varun bt Hari 5-0; Varun bt Kaavya 5-0. Group G: Manan bt Ashwin 5-0. Group H: Brijesh bt Peter 5-2. Group I: Laxman bt RS Krishna 5-0; Laxman bt Parthiban 5-4. Group J: Faizal bt Hassan 5-2. Group K: Vinayak bt Shoaib 5-3. Group N: Anuj bt Adesh 5-2.

Aaditya scalps seven
B Aaditya’s 7/47 helped City IV bundle out District I for 111 on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament. At stumps, City IV were 51/1. 
Brief scores: District II 222 in 81.4 ovs vs City III 13/0. District I 111 in 70.2 ovs (B Aaditya 7/47) vs City IV 51/1 in 25 ovs.

Harmanpreet, Sarvana shine
Harmanpreet Singh and Sarvana Kumar scored three goals each to help IOB thrash Indira Gandhi Memorial 10-1 in a Super Division league match at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.
Results: IOB bt Indira Gandhi Memorial 10-1; ICF bt CPT 9-2.

Loyola College triumph
Loyola College defeated St Joseph’s College 19-13 in the kabaddi final of the 86th Bertram Memorial tournament.

Results: Final: Loyola College bt St Joseph’s College 19-13. Third place: Presidency College bt Guru Nanak College 27-14. Semifinals: Loyola College bt Presidency College 33-17; St Joseph’s College bt Guru Nanak College 30-21.

