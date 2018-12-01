Home Sport Other

India's Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals of Tata Open 

However, Goh lost plot in the 2ndgame and handed easy points to Lakshya, who capitalised on it and finished the match 21-10.

Published: 01st December 2018 12:57 AM

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | Twitter @lakshya_sen)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Indian shutter and second seed Lakshya Sen continued his impressive form at the Tata Open to reach the semi-finals after defeating Malaysia's Goh Giap Chin in straight sets 21-17, 21-10 here Friday.

The 17-year-old will meet Kantawat Leelavechabutrof Thailand for a place in the final.

The teenage Indian started slowly and was trailing at the first break, but caught up well and made it 15 all and never looked back, and then went on win the first game 21-17.

However, Goh lost plot in the 2ndgame and handed easy points to Lakshya, who capitalised on it and finished the match 21-10.

"It has always been a great experience competing at the Tata Open India International Challenge. I am very happy to have won the quarter-finals and hope to give my best shot tomorrow at the semi-finals," Lakshya was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.

In the other quarter-final, Kiran George of India lost to Leelavechabutr 15-21, 13-21. The Thai shuttler will meet Lakshya in the semi-final.

Results: Men Singles: Quarter-final Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) defeated Tech Zhi Soo (Malasiya) 21-16, 21-13.

Adulrach Namkul (8) (Thailand) defeated Jia Wei Tan Mas, 21-18, 21-10.

Kantawat Leelavechabutr (Thailand) defeated Kiran George (India) 21-15 21-13 .

Lakshya Sen(2) (India) defeated Goh Giap Chin (Malasiya) 21-17 21-10 .

Women singles: Quarter-final: Ashmita Chaliha (India) defeated Revati Devasthale (India) 21-15 21-19.

Chananchida Jucharoen (4) Thailand defeated Anura Prabhudesai (6) (India), 15-21, 21-11 21-17.

Mugdha Agrey (3) (India) defeated Reshma Karthik (India), 23-21 21-17.

Vrushali Gummadi (8) (India) defeated Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-18 21-16.

 

