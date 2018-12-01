Home Sport Other

Viewers at home to get only Select coverage

Star Sports have taken the decision to show the 7.00 pm World Cup matches only on Select 1 and HD channels.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters watching live telecast at the Fan Village inside the Kalinga Stadium | dEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Star Sports have taken the decision to show the 7.00 pm World Cup matches only on Select 1 and HD channels. Only the day’s first matches, which begin at 5.00 pm, will be shown on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. That essentially translates to one fact — all the group stage matches featuring India (including the first which was played on Wednesday) will not be shown on Star Sports 1.

That can be a problem for people with base packs across service providers because Select channels are usually not found in basic packs. The broadcaster’s call caught a few people who were unaware on the opening day of the World Cup by surprise. “For continuing coverage of the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup, please switch to Star Sports Select 1,” a message appeared even as a pre-match Indian Super League (ISL) show was running on Star Sports 1. This has much to do with their coverage of the ISL and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), two Star products. 

With ISL and PKL, both of which will continue for the duration of the World Cup on the likes of SS 1 and SS 2, the night matches were seemingly knocked off. This seems like an ad-hoc decision because when this newspaper contacted the channel last week, they had insisted that all matches would be shown on the SS 1. 

The other thing of note is that there will be no Hindi commentary for any of the matches, another oddity considering the popularity of the sport in the country. 

