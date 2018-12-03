Despite medical issue, Badminton champion HS Prannoy shows gumption

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Yesssss!!! World No 8 !! Only upwards from here #Careerbest”. Singles specialist HS Prannoy had tweeted this on May 3, after an Asian Badminton Championships bronze had seen him attain his career-best rank. This was after 2017 had turned out to be the most successful professional year for the 26-year-old.

But, little did he know then that a medical condition — one that would be diagnosed in July, just before World Championships — would go on to result in a series of dismal performances. Gastroesophageal reflux occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into oesophagus, the tube that connects one’s mouth and stomach. Symptoms include burning sensation in the chest and breathing problems. The latter affected him severely in recent months.

The last time he made it to a big-event quarterfinal was in July, at Indonesia Open. In Syed Modi International Championships — his latest event — he was stunned in the first round by then World No 100 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

The now World No 22 had recently taken to social media to tell everyone to not “write me off.” “The way the year started, I thought things were finally falling into place. Since July, I have been struggling because of breathing issues. Don’t write me off completely. Hopefully next year, I can get some good results for the country.”

When this newspaper contacted Prannoy, he said he’d made some dietary changes to counter the seemingly-unpredictable issue. “After 5-10 minutes, it gets tough to go on if I have indulged in rallies. Some days, I do not feel discomfort. Then there are other days that are really troubling. There is no certainty over when I will be able to completely overcome this. The only thing I can do is to regulate my diet, which I think deeply affects this condition. And I have brought in some changes in the last couple of months.”

Doctors had put Prannoy under medication for a while. After gulping down tablets for a month, he is looking forward to make a strong comeback within a month, around the time Premier Badminton League kicks off. “I want to be back to my old form as soon as possible. In sports, there are some issues that we have to settle, and there are others that settle themselves. Some things are not in our control. That is how it works.”