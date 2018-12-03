Home Sport Other

Despite medical issue, Badminton champion HS Prannoy shows gumption

This was after 2017 had turned out to be the most successful professional year for the 26-year-old.

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

HS Prannoy

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy (File | PTI)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Yesssss!!! World No 8 !! Only upwards from here  #Careerbest”. Singles specialist HS Prannoy had tweeted this on May 3, after an Asian Badminton Championships bronze had seen him attain his career-best rank. This was after 2017 had turned out to be the most successful professional year for the 26-year-old.

But, little did he know then that a medical condition — one that would be diagnosed in July, just before World Championships — would go on to result in a series of dismal performances. Gastroesophageal reflux occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into oesophagus, the tube that connects one’s mouth and stomach. Symptoms include burning sensation in the chest and breathing problems. The latter affected him severely in recent months. 

The last time he made it to a big-event quarterfinal was in July, at Indonesia Open. In Syed Modi International Championships — his latest event — he was stunned in the first round by then World No 100 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. 

The now World No 22 had recently taken to social media to tell everyone to not “write me off.” “The way the year started, I thought things were finally falling into place. Since July, I have been struggling because of breathing issues. Don’t write me off completely. Hopefully next year, I can get some good results for the country.”

When this newspaper contacted Prannoy, he said he’d made some dietary changes to counter the seemingly-unpredictable issue. “After 5-10 minutes, it gets tough to go on if I have indulged in rallies. Some days, I do not feel discomfort. Then there are other days that are really troubling. There is no certainty over when I will be able to completely overcome this. The only thing I can do is to regulate my diet, which I think deeply affects this condition. And I have brought in some changes in the last couple of months.”

Doctors had put Prannoy under medication for a while. After gulping down tablets for a month, he is looking forward to make a strong comeback within a month, around the time Premier Badminton League kicks off. “I want to be back to my old form as soon as possible. In sports, there are some issues that we have to settle, and there are others that settle themselves. Some things are not in our control. That is how it works.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp