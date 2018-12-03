In just two events on world stage, Ashmita making waves

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ashmita Chaliha, already regarded as a promising shuttler, had made a smooth start against Vrushali Gummadi in the Tata Open final, on Sunday. At 8-4, after a few quick exchanges, Gummadi had pushed Chaliha on the backfoot. She retreated with her back to the net, and flicked the shuttle without looking by the side of her body. It landed at Gummadi’s feet, who froze during that millisecond of sorcery. Almost embarrassed by how perfectly she had pulled that off, Chaliha awkwardly apologised.

The 19-year-old continued to trick and tease en route a 21-16, 21-13 win. During the week, the wiry teenager has impressed with her repertoire of shots and skills. But it took more than just trickery for Chaliha to win her second international title in only her second international event. The youngster had come through qualifiers and beat three seeded players, including top seed Ksenia Polikarpova, to enter the final.

“I had played Vrushali lots of times before and never beaten her,” said Chaliha, who had won Dubai Challenger, her international debut, less than a fortnight ago. “I knew what I had to do to win. I’m happy that it worked.”

Born in Guwahati, badminton was Chaliha’s choice of sport, not football. She grew up idolising Lee Chong Wei and tried to duplicate his skills. When most of the city used to shut down during winter, Chaliha would practice the sport in courtyards decked with temporary shamiyanas. Back home, she trains with Suranjan Bhobora and Indonesian coach Edwin Iriawan, and is occasionally subject to their wrath.

“I get punished some times. I am lazy, that’s why. Also sometimes I am late, or don’t train properly. Then they punish me, like making me do 50 burpees or standing against the wall for an hour.” says one of the star students of Assam Badminton Academy, with a small smile.

First senior title for Lakshya

Lakshya Sen, another teenager who has been making waves in recent times, picked up the men’s title. The 17-year-old defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-15, 21-10 in 35 minutes to win his first title at the senior level.

The two players had squared off at two-high profile events this season. The Indian had defeated Vitidsarn 19-21, 18-21 in the final of Badminton Asia Junior Championships in July, while the Thai beat Sen in the semifinal of BWF World Junior Championships in November.

But second-seeded Sen never gave his opponent a look-in on Sunday, breezing to a well-crafted and confident victory. Though this title in itself is not a major milestone for Sen, from whom much is expected, it might still prove to be a good juncture for him to launch his senior career from the coming season.