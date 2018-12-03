Home Sport Other

Vimridh stars in Maruthi CA wins

Vimridh starred in Maruthi CA’s wins in both U-10 and U-12 categories of the New Year Trophy organised by JR Maruthi CA.

Vimridh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vimridh starred in Maruthi CA’s wins in both U-10 and U-12 categories of the New Year Trophy organised by JR Maruthi CA. In the U-12 match, Vimridh scored 24 to help Maruthi CA defeat YMCA by five wickets while the eight-year-old helped his team beat YMCA by five wickets in the U-10 game by scoring 42.

Gujarat bag lead

Rahul Shah’s 152 and Manan Hingrajia’s 101 helped Gujarat bag a 85 run-lead over Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at TNCA grounds, Theni.
Brief scores: TN 329 & 12/0 vs Gujarat 414 (Shah 152, Hingrajia 101; Siddharth 4/77).

Bonus point for Tamil Nadu

Riding on VP Diran’s fifer, Tamil Nadu defeated Goa by 10 wickets in the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match played at Margao Cricket Club in Goa. TN got seven points, which includes a bonus point for achieving a ten-wicket win. 
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 362/7 decl & 8/0 bt Goa 157 & 209 (VP Diran 5/46, B Aaditya 3/69). Points: TN 7, Goa 0.

TN fall to Priya ton 

Priya Punia’s 143 helped Delhi beat Tamil Nadu by 118 runs in their BCCI Senior Women’s one day league match played at Alur cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.
Brief scores: Delhi 261/4 (Punia 143, Malhotra 51 n.o; Keerthana 3/31) bt TN 143/8 (Negi 3/22). Points: Delhi 4, TN 0.

Shafee stars in CSS win

Mohammed Shafeequddin’s 96 helped CSS seal a comfortable 86-run victory against VCS in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself Trophy’ open age group T20 match.
Brief scores: CSS 170/8 (Mohammed Shafeequddin 96) bt VCS 84 in 16.2 ovs (Tharun 3/5).

Tejas shines

L Tejas Bharadwaj’s 5/3 enabled SBOA Jr College to beat BVM Global SSS by 130 runs in the Father Mathews state level U-14 match played at MN Greens grounds.
Brief scores: SBOA Jr College 150/9 in 30 ovs (Pranav 4/21) bt BVM Global SSS 20 in 12.1 ovs (L Tejas Bharadwaj 5/3); Ahobila MHSS 26 in 13.2 ovs (Samson 3/4, Vignesh 3/6) lost to Sacred Heart MHSS (Sholinganallur) 28/0.
