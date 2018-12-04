Home Sport Other

Kunal first among equals in FIDE-rated tournament

Published: 04th December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

M Kunal won the FIDE-rated chess tournament in Rajapalayam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Master in waiting, M Kunal of Tamil Nadu with seven points won the inaugural edition of the Ramco Institute of Technology FIDE-rated chess tournament held at the RIT campus in Rajapalayam. Kunal, IM ARa Harikrishnan, Syed Anwar Shazuli of ICF and IM AL Muthaiah scored seven points each. Kunal with a better progressive score bagged the first place and the rest were placed second to fourth.

Gujarat bag three points

S Lokeshwar’s 57 and K Mukunth’s 54 helped Tamil Nadu post 219 for nine against Gujarat in a drawn match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament played at TNCA Academy grounds in Theni. Gujarat got three points for taking first innings lead.

Brief scores: TN 329 & 219/9 (S Lokeshwar 57, K Mukunth 54; Yash Gardharia 6/76, Aasav Panchal 3/73) drew with Gujarat 414. Points: Gujarat 3, TN 1.

Pradosh shines on Day 1

Riding on Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 51, Tamil Nadu posted 257 against Chhattisgarh on Day 1 of their Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. In reply, the hosts were reeling at 83 for 4 at stumps.

Brief scores: TN 257 (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 51; Rohan Taank 3/63) vs Chhattisgarh 83/4 (Anand Rao 31 n.o, Mohit Panghal 3/29).

Niranjana cracks ton

N Niranjana’s knock of 100 helped Tamil Nadu seal a comfortable 36-run victory against Bengal in the BCCI senior women’s one-day league match played at Alur cricket ground in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu bagged four points for the win.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 195/8 in 50 ovs (N Niranjana 100) bt Bengal 159 in 42.4 ovs (SB Keerthana 3/41). Points: TN 4; Bengal 0.

Sanjay stars in VCA win

K Sanjay’s unbeaten 40 led VCA B to an eight-wicket win against Cunnan CA in a U-12 match of the Velammal Cricket School Believe Yourself Trophy limited-over tournament.
Brief scores: U-12: Cunnan CA 81/8 in 30 ovs lost to VCA B 83/2 in 14.1 ovs (K Sanjay 40 n.o). U-14: VCA A 168 in 29.4 ovs (Dipesh Krishnan 34; Mohanraj 4/24) bt Stumped CF 87/5 in 30 ovs.

