Woman power gives Irish men breathing room

BHUBANESWAR “People,” Shane Ross, Ireland’s minister for tourism and sport, began, “ask me if the government is going to respond to this extraordinary achievement? Well, let me tell you.” The achievement Ross was referring to was performed by the Irish women’s hockey team, when they reached the World Cup final in August. They beat fancied sides to feature in the summit clash against Netherlands.

The feat generated coverage because of its sheer scale. Even as late as last November, the team was self-funded because of lack of sponsors. Some players reportedly paid 550 euros to make the World Cup squad and keep a steady stream of cash coming into the programme.

It generated massive goodwill in a nation not known for its field-hockey culture. That, however, didn’t stop people from celebrating what the team achieved.

It was the first time that an Irish side had reached a World Cup final. That was why people all over Ireland tuned in to hear what Ross said. His interview was to coincide with the arrival of the women’s team from England after their successful campaign.

Ross did not disappoint. The government decided to allocate an extra 1.5 million euros for Olympic and World Cup preparation across various sports.

A further breakdown — announced in August — revealed that Hockey Ireland was getting sole access to as much as 30% of the cash injection. One of the immediate beneficiaries was the men’s team, which qualified for a maiden Olympics 2016.

The situation of the Irish men’s team was slightly better — none of the 18 here have had to pay to represent their country — but all of them recognised the work put in by the women for bringing in recognition for the sport in the country. “After the success of the women’s side, everybody is interested in hockey,” coach Alexander Cox said. “It was the first time that an Irish team had reached the final in a team sport at that level. That was big for the country. We hope that we can get more funding and sponsors to help us develop our programmes better.”

That is the problem facing nations like the World No 10. They can thank the women’s side for increased exposure, interest and additional government money, but they still need more to climb to the top 6. Veteran goalkeeper David Harte explained that. “We have had an improvement in funding. But it doesn’t compare to the likes of other international players or top teams. They have regular salaries, monthly income... We don’t,” he said.

Money may not be everything in elite sport but it’s a commodity that prevents a developing team from realising their full potential. Cox feels his team has a higher ceiling than their current ranking, but for them to reach for the stars, they need more than just innovative ways to push the envelope. “If you compare our budget with those of the top 6, there’s a massive gap. If you don’t get enough money, you don’t have enough time to train together. When you can’t do that continuously, that gap stays.”

Nevertheless, thanks to the women, Cox & Co have some more dough to work with for reaching their ultimate objective: top 6.