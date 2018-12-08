Home Sport Other

RMYC setting sails in Asian Championship

Royal Madras Yacht Club are currently participating in the J/80 Asian Championship.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Royal Madras Yacht Club are currently participating in the J/80 Asian Championship. The event, being held in Xiamen (China), had begun on Tuesday and will end next Monday. Anjan Rangaraj, Vivek Shanbhag, Vishnu Sujesh, Gowtham Kanakatlu and Chinna Reddy — who is the skipper — comprise the club’s team.   

The J/80 Chinese is the only class in China that has a set of World Sailing’s class rules, including boat-weight equalisation, sail measurements, safety-gear checks and crew-weight limits.

Customs win
Chennai Customs defeated Loyola College 88-83 in their TNBA inter-zone state basketball championship men’s clash at ICF Indoor Stadium.Men: Chennai Customs bt Loyola College 88-83; ICF Chennai bt TN Special Police (Madurai) 75-60. Women: Rising Star BC bt Armed Police (Madurai) 85-67; PSG Sports Club (Coimbatore) bt Madras National Basketball Club 56-55.

Cosmo tennis tourney
Cosmopolitan Club is hosting the maiden Cosmo inter-club tennis tournament from Saturday. Eight clubs will be seen in action in doubles matches. The event is being held at the club’s premises.

