Twin relief for Pakistan ahead of key Dutch tie

BHUBANESWAR : The International Hockey Federation (FIH) handed Pakistan a lifeline by only reprimanding Ammad Butt for his role in a collision with Malaysian player Faisal Saari during a penalty corner when the two teams met on December 5. The FIH Technical Delegate, Christian Deckenbrock, had initially suspended the player for one match but after the Pakistan team management appealed against that decision, the FIH Appeals Panel convened here on Saturday to overturn Deckenbrock’s original suspension.

“Convening today (Saturday), the FIH Appeal Jury found the appellant Ammad Butt, breached the Code of Conduct by carelessly, but not recklessly, running into the Malaysian player,” an FIH release said. “(...) the Jury accepted the additional evidence that the Appellant did susequently show concern for the Malaysian player’s welfare.”

So FIH was of the opinion that a reprimand, and not a suspension, would be enough. However, they inserted a caveat. “Should Ammad Butt receive a yellow card in the remainder of the tournament, the FIH Technical Delegate is recommended to suspend Ammad Butt.”

The Green Shirts received further good news after the FIH decided to approve their request of replacing captain Muhammad Rizwan Sr, who is out of the tournament after sustaining a fractured toe. His replacement will be Arslan Qadir and he is expected to join the team before their match against The Netherlands on Sunday.