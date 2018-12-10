Mohan stars for U-23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Mohan Prasath’s 6/47 helped Tamil Nadu bag a lead of 59 over Jharkhand in an Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Ranchi.

Breif scores: Tamil Nadu 249 (S Lokeshwar 88, K Vishal Vaidhya 48; Vivek Tiwari 5/68) & 8/0 vs Jharkhand 190 (Kumar Suraj 40; S Mohan Prasath 6/47).

New Year Trophy

Maruthi CA beat YMCA in the U-12 and U-10 sections of the New Year Trophy organised by JR Maruthi CA on Sunday. In the U-12 category, YMCA were all out for 99 with Dharvesh making 28. Vishnu’s knock of 34 helped Maruthi CA win by five wickets. In the U-10 match, Maruti CA posted another five-wicket win, overhauling YMCA’s 105 all out, in which Pirachi’s 26 was the highlight.

St Joseph’s triumph

St Joseph’s College of Engineering bagged the Anna University inter-zone ball badminton title after defeating Paavai College of Engineering, Namakkal, 35-28, 35-19.

Inter-college cricket

Thiruvallur DCA will conduct the Thiruvallur DCA-Stag inter-collegiate knockout T20 tournament for colleges. Application forms can be collected from December 10 at the association office c/o Dr Rabindran Health Ca­re Center, No 212, MTH Road Ambattur. For details contact: 9840482220/9444329232.