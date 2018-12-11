Home Sport Other

Archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das get engaged

After the engagement ceremony, both the archers told the media that 2019 will be a busy year, which will include the Olympic qualifications.

Published: 11th December 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Kumari

Indian archer Deepika Kumari (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das exchanged rings in an engagement ceremony here, and they will tie the knot next year.

Wearing a cream and green coloured 'lehenga-chunhi', the 24-year-old Deepika was seen performing a traditional puja with the 26-year-old Atanu at her Ratu-Chatti residence Monday.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda and his wife Mira Munda were present on the occasion.

After the engagement ceremony, both the archers told the media that 2019 will be a busy year, which will include the Olympic qualifications.

"So we have decided to tie the knot around November next year," Das and Deepika, who were part of the Indian contingent at Rio Olympics, said.

A former world number one and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Deepika has slipped to no five currently.

A two-time Olympian, Deepika has won three silver medals and one bronze in World Cup Finals but has repeatedly failed to make a mark at the Olympics.

Kolkata's Das, who is world number 17, has been a regular in the men's recurve team, but has flattered to deceive in showpiece events, and returned empty-handed from the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Kumari Atanu Das Arjun Munda Indian archers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp