Aadil Bedi eyes Asian Tour after decent start in pro circuit

BENGALURU: The transition from amateur to professional golf is no walk in the park. Touted as one of the talented golfers in the country, 17-year-old Aadil Bedi, who represented India as an amateur at the 2018 Asian Games, turned pro a few months ago. He made his debut at the Panasonic Open in October. That was followed by the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament. But things did not go according to plan, as he failed to make the cut in both.

However, he finished tied 12 in the Maybank ADT Championship before participating in the Bengaluru Open. The Chandigarh boy had a good head on his shoulders, competing against experienced campaigners like Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya. Bedi might have started slowly (15th after Round 1), but played better as the competition progressed. He finished third with 15-under-273 at the PGTI event.

It is a decent achievement for a youngster in just his fourth pro event. More importantly, it can act as a morale booster for Bedi, who is gearing up for the Asian Tour Qualifying School, scheduled later this month in Hua Hin, Bangkok.

“The third-place finish at the Bengaluru Open is huge for me and it will give me confidence for the Qualifying School. And the momentum is also there. In fact, it is a nice experience to have all these four competitions under my belt,” Bedi told this newspaper.

Like all golfers, at the Qualifying School, Bedi also aims to earn the playing rights on the Asian Tour. At present, Bedi considers getting the card to be his main objective. The youngster is no stranger to the Lakeview Resort and Golf Club course, where the competition is going to be held and he is hoping for the familiarity of the conditions to favour him.

“I feel, to a certain extent, I may have some advantage over other golfers as I practised in the course last month. I know how the course is, and also the layout, which is important. However, the most important thing is making the putt. One thing is for sure that I will be giving my 100 per cent and from there let us see what happens,” said the golfer.

The quality of golf in the competition is expected to be top-class. Many of the golfers, who failed to retain the card will also be in the Qualifying School. Top 35 players and ties after five rounds in the final qualifying stage will get the Asian Tour card for 2019.“It is going to be extremely competitive, especially the final qualifying stage. There will be lots of veterans. There will be youth and I need to up my game,” said Bedi.