University of Madras champions in athletics

CHENNAI: University of Madras won the overall title at the state-level inter-university athletics championship. They also won the men’s and women’s titles.

Winners: Men: 800m: M Raguram (UM, 1.59.7s); Shot put: S Saravanan (Bharathiyar University, 15.89m); 5000m: S Ajay Dharma (UM, 16.01.3s); Discus throw: T Dhanraj (TNPESU, 42.38m); Triple jump: G Kiruba (Anna University, 15.18m); 110m hurdles: P Veeramani (UM, 14.7s); 1500m: M Raguram (UM, 4.04.1s); 400m: K Saran (UM, 49.1s); High jump: J Aadarsh Ram (Karunya University, 2.05m); 100m: B Nithin (UM, 10.6s). Women: 200m: V Revathi (MK University, 23.9s); High jump: K Vinotha (UM, 1.60m); Shot put: S Keerthika (Bharathiyar University, 11.28m); 800m: B Sushmitha (UM, 2.22.5s); Javelin throw: N Hemamalini (UM, 43.18m); 100m hurdles: C Kanimozhi (UM, 14.2s); 1500m: B Sushmitha (UM, 4.56.4s); Long jump: A Sherin (Anna University, 6.01m); 100m: V Revathi (Madurai Kamarajar University, 11.6s).

Baroda beat TN

Radha Yadav’s all-round display helped Baroda defeat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in an Elite Group B senior women’s one-day league in Bengaluru.

Brief scores: TN 120 in 46.5 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 63; Radha Yadav 3/20) lost to Baroda 121/4 in 36 ovs (Yastika Bhatia 55, Radha 35 n.o). Points: Baroda 4, TN 0.

Bhavani felicitated

CA Bhavani, who clinched a gold medal in the sabre event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Australia last month, was felicitated by Dr B Babu Manoharan, chairman of St Joseph’s Group of Institutions.