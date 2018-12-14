Home Sport Other

Gunasekaran, Tejaswini win

K Gunasekaran (2nd right) has won the 21st Sethu Bhaskara Rolling Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : K Gunasekaran of ICF and G Tejaswini of Velammal MHSS (Mogappair) won the men’s and women’s titles for the 21st Sethu Bhaskara Rolling Trophy, a district-selection chess championship organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association. Gunasekaran had 7.5 points, while Tejaswini scored 7. Players with the top four ranks, in both men and women, will represent Tiruvallur at the forthcoming state-level FIDE-rated chess championship in Coimbatore and Tiruvarur.

Final standings: Men: 1. K Gunasekaran (7.5); 2-3. Tamizhselvan Ganesan P Yutesh (7); 4-5. M Shyam Kumar, R Venkatakrish- nan (6.5); 6-10. S Shyaam, RK Chopon Babu, C Vengatesh Krishnan, K Charan, BU Siddhesh (6). Women: 1. G Tejaswini (7); 2-3. B Akshaya, G Chanderlekha (5.5); 4-9. R Kapila, T Harini, M Swathi, CN Rakshana, M Sharavath, M Rithika (5); 10. Prahathi Mohanraj (4.5).

Tamil Nadu TT squad
Tamil Nadu squad along with three coaches will leave for Chandigarh next Monday to participate in the 80th Cadet and Sub-junior National Table Tennis Championship. The event starts on Tuesday.
Team: Cadet: Boys: MR Bala Murugan, V Thejas Ram, PB Abhinandh, K Umesh; Girls: N Sharvani, Shriya Anand, Hansini, Christin Fiona. Sub-junior: Boys: Preyesh, G Varun, D Viswa, AP Roopan Santosh; Girls: B Kavyashree, Shreya Sivakumar, S Hrithika, VS Satvika. Coaches: P Ramesh, G Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Ganesh. Manager: Kannabiran.

Kedar CA win
Ritvik’s 64 and Ali’s 61 helped Kedar CA beat Savya Sachi CA by 78 runs in the U-14 Velammal Cricket School Believe Yourself Trophy tournament.Brief scores: U-12: Cunnan CA 108/6 in 25 ovs (Aswathaman 3/17) tied with VCA A 108/9 in 25 ovs (Sabari 3/17). U-14: Kedar CA 220/6 in 30 ovs (Ritvik 64, Ali 61) bt Savya Sachi CA 142/4 in 30 ovs. U-16: Kedar CA 212/9 in 30 ovs (Sahil Soni 3/29) bt VCA B 144 in 24 ovs; Maruthi CA 162 in 30 ovs (Haani Zia 56) lost to Evergreen CA 165/3 in 25.3 ovs (R Sai Kiran 63). T20: Velammal CA 135/9 in 20 ovs (Rishi Silora 43) lost to MCC 136/2 in 17 ovs (Sathish Kumar 75 n.o).

Goa triathlon
Goa Triathlon 113, featuring an open-water sea-swim leg, will be held at Vainguinim Beach on January 13. It will be India’s first triathlon to cover 113km. Around 150 from India and abroad are expected to take part. Last day to register is Saturday. Registrations can be done at www.endurosportsgoa.com.

