Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap tie the knot

By Online Desk

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot on Friday in a lavish wedding held in Mumbai.

Saina took to Twitter and shared the adorable pictures from the wedding. "Best match of my life...#justmarried," shared Saina in her official handle.

The players had earlier shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showing the duo performing the rituals in the presence of family members.

Rumours about their love affair had been swirling for some time but the pair always maintained a studied silence until a few months back.

Earlier, Nehwal, 28, said she had started dating Kashyap, 32, in 2007 after they began going on tours together but delayed the marriage in order to focus on their careers.

"In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other," she told an English-language daily.

Nehwal said she did not have to break the news to her parents as they had sensed it already.

"I didn't have to tell them. We used to be together most of the time and my parents also travelled with me, so they understood who I was close to."

Nehwal, who won a bronze at the recent Asian Games in Jakarta, is currently 9th in the world badminton rankings.

(With inputs from AFP)