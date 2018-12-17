Home Sport Other

Honda Racing reaping benefits of talent hunt programme

For Honda’s vice president of brand and communications, Prabhu Nagaraj, it is a good way to wrap up what has been a fruitful year.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pro Stock 2018 winner Anish Shetty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been a good couple of days for Honda Racing. On Saturday, their rider Anish Shetty secured the national title in the Pro Stock 165cc category of the MRF MMSC National Motorcycle Championship. Their riders Mathana Kumar and Rajiv Sethu finished on the podium in Super Sport 165cc category.

For Honda’s vice president of brand and communications, Prabhu Nagaraj, it is a good way to wrap up what has been a fruitful year. 2018 has seen Honda’s talent identification programme put some young riders on the international map with their performances at the Asian level suggesting a promising future ahead. “This season has been excellent for us both in domestic and international activities,” Nagaraj said. “We had said we would start identifying talent and we started the Honda Talent Hunt. We have been to multiple cities, and we will be in New Delhi next week. The young riders will participate out there with the best in Asia and that experience will help them grow. We even have kids as young as 7 or 8 at our academy.”

If there is one thing that the season has taught the people in charge at Honda, it is that young Indian riders often struggle to make the transition from national to international level, as evidenced by the initial performances of Rajiv Sethu and Anish Shetty in the Asian Road Racing Championship. Nagaraj says there are plans in the pipeline to set this right. “There are challenges. We understand those challenges.

That’s why we are creating this platform,” he said. “When they ride internationally, it is difficult for them to adapt. One of the changes we are going to make next year is that they will be riding a similar level of bike at the national level. Another gap area which we have identified are technicians. We will have the Indian team continue on the Asian circuit and that will help them gain experience.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp