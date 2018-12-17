SEE PHOTOS | Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap host grand reception in Hyderabad

Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap (Photo | Saina Nehwal Instagram)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After taking their fans by surprise with a hush-hush wedding on Friday, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap hosted a grand reception party in Hyderabad.

Joining the Sabyasachi bride and groom club, the two opted for matching indigo outfits. The designer took to his Instagram page to share the details of the outfits. Dressed in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardosi, applique, pearls and crystals, Saina looked like a royal Indian bride.

The ace Indian shuttler accessorised her look with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds.

Complimenting her bride, Parupalli looked dapper wearing a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk, accessorised with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist completed the look with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

The reception ceremony of the much-in-love couple was attended by many celebrities and sports stars.

From the Tollywood industry, actors Manchu Laxmi, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife Amala, came to bless the newly married couple.

From the sports world, badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponnappa graced the ceremony.

Several politicians including TRS MLA KT Rama Rao, TRS MP K Kavita, Telangana Home Minister Mehmood Ali, also came to bless the couple.

