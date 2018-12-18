Santosh geared up for Dakar high five

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : CS Santosh is a busy man these days. “That’s how December usually is,” he jokes. That’s the month everybody wants a piece of his time. There are only days left before he leaves for the most important fixture of his year: the prestigious Dakar Rally.

This will be the fifth time that Santosh — the first Indian to participate in the rally branded as the toughest off-road event in the world — is taking his bike to South America. December is the month when he has to get the most work done in terms of preparation, so all the promo shoots and sponsor events are untimely distractions. But Santosh knows he has to do all that. “I also have responsibilities. I have to do my bit,” he says.

As for the race itself, Santosh is taking it one day at a time. “It’s not something that I think about,” he said. “The last two weeks have been just about getting work done in terms of fitness. But having said that, I am hopeful of a best-ever performance this year. Last year was the first when I had (professional) help. I know what I need to do now to manage the race better.”

Santosh had a best-ever finish at Dakar last year, finishing 34th in the bike category. At one point of the race, he was ranked as high as 13th in his category before multiple setbacks forced him down the order. That was the third time he had managed to finish in the rally, quite an achievement considering the resources at his disposal.

Dakar may be an experience unlike any in the rallying world, but Santosh — who will be part of the three-member Hero Motorsports team — believes he is better-prepared this year. While most of his prep for previous editions had centred around Indian rallies, Santosh was able to participate in a couple of races abroad this year.

“My preparation for Dakar consisted of two races at home and two races abroad. I think it is difficult to prepare for it solely with the rallies that we have in India. The toughest we have here is probably Raid de Himalaya, and you can’t use that in the same sentence as Dakar. That is a problem plaguing aspiring rallyists in India. The experience necessary to win something like Dakar is difficult to get.”