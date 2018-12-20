Aggro & attitude land Hariharan in Pro zone

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aggression is double-edged trait if you are a sportsman. If used properly, it can work wonders. If not, it may backfire and undo a lot of good work. So for those in the field of sports, it’s basically a question of striking the right balance.For volleyball player V Hariharan, learning to use the fire in his belly has been the key. By nature an aggressive player, he has consciously tempered it with calmness for success on the court. The rewards are there for all to see. He has bagged a contract worth `3 lakh with Chennai Spartans for the inaugural edition of the Pro Volleyball League coming up next year.

At the 68th senior state championship at JN Stadium on Wednesday, Hariharan’s famed aggression was on display. The setter was pivotal in Indian Bank’s 29-31, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Chennai Spikers, which took his team to the quarterfinals. In Ashwin, Chennai Spikers also had a Pro Volleyball League player in their ranks. But despite his best efforts, Indian Bank prevailed due to a superior team performance.

“Hari has been an aggressive and smart player ever since we have known him. And to be a setter, it is important to possess a never-say-die attitude,” said Bhaskaran, the Indian Bank coach. The bank recruited the 24-year-old in a clerical position five months ago.The player says battling difficulties early in life made him what he is. There were days when he had to go to sleep without having two square meals. After bagging the job which pays him `22,000 a month, that problem has been solved. He was among the first bunch of employees hired after the bank started recruiting sportsmen after 13 years.

“After facing hardships in childhood, I developed this attitude to fight back. As I grew older, I understood that if I can use my anger in a positive way, it would lead to a better life. Since I have been able to do that, aggression is helping me in this sport now,” said Hariharan.

Hailing from Erode, Hariharan didn’t get proper education because of financial constraints. His father was a bike mechanic, who struggled to sustain a family of four. With the help of relatives, he joined the SDAT sports school in Tirunelveli, where he started taking volleyball seriously. “I worked hard to get a government job, but 2018 has been lucky for me so far. I got a job and was fortunate enough to become a Chennai Spartans player. Now, my focus is on working hard and making it to the national team.”