Indian shuttler Sameer Verma reaps benefits of better planning

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Having found himself in completely uncharted territory at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, BWF World Tour Finals Sameer Verma could barely make sense of it all when he came within a point of making it all the way to the final. He had won the first game 21-22 against World No 2 Shi Yuqi in the semifinal, and held a match point at 20-19. That’s when he faltered mentally.

Rather than composing himself, he tried to rush to the finish line. After a few cheeky exchanges at the net, Verma flicked the shuttle high, giving his opponent an open invitation to kill the rally. The next point ended with Verma challenging that Yuqi had crossed over to his side to tap the shuttle in.

“When I was down 21-20, I kept thinking about the tap,” said the 24-year-old, two days ahead of the Premier Badminton League. “Then I was thinking whether I should play or leave the serve (for a fault). This is what caused the indecision.”

The Indian lost the decider 17-21 and with it the match after an hour and eight minutes. “I need to slow down and control my mind better,” said Verma. Though he lost out in the semis, 2018 has been a success for the shuttler from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. He was the only Indian to make it to the eight-man field for the Tour Finals. Verma had gained a last-minute entry after he defended his Syed Modi title in November and had just enough ranking points to sneak into the event via the new qualification system.

“I didn't really expect to make it,” he said. “Even after losing the first match (to World No 1 Kento Momota), I didn’t give up. Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) was with me throughout and made sure that I didn’t let that defeat get me down.” He won the next two round-robin matches to set up the semifinal against Yuqi.

An industrious retriever, Verma’s work rate on court has often caused his body to break down. Last year he missed a chunk of the season with a shoulder injury. He has improved his world ranking to 14 and has won three titles in 2018.

“This year, since winning the Swiss Open (February), I have planned my schedule better. Earlier I would play for two months and stop for one month due to injury because I was pushing too hard. Now when I feel tired, I take a break. I make sure I'm giving my body enough rest.”

Verma has also benefited from adding physios to his entourage. More stretching and mobility drills have been added to his workouts. “My body has a tendency to get stiff quickly. The warm-up has now been extended from a token 15 minutes to a 30-45 minute routine."