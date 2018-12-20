Polls ahead in archery's top body, amid IOA reservations

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The controversial Archery Association of India (AAI) elections are onas planned, despite reservations from the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A list of candidates for the December 22 elections has been announced by the court-appointed administrator and returning officer, Dr SY Quraishi.

Polling for seven posts — president, senior vice-president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary, joint-secretary (post reserved for former archer) and treasurer — will be held between 11am and 2pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The sports ministry, IOA and even AAI had objected to certain clauses in the amended constitution submitted by Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, which in parts did not tally with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

His amended constitution focusses on the revised draft of the sports code and Justice Lodha’s recommendations for the BCCI.

The main points of contention were that in the original sports code, there was no mention of ministers and public servants being barred from holding positions. Giving voting rights to associate members and individual archers is also against the sports code.

Referring to these, the World Archery Federation had issued a warning to AAI, stating that if elections are held according to the revised draft, they will have no choice but to disaffiliate them.

The ministry had sent a letter to the court-appointed administrator, informing him of the problems, suggesting that the best possible way out of this was to postpone the elections till the time the constitution is reshaped according to the existing sports code.

They had even thought of going to court and explain the matter so as to postpone the elections.

However, Quraishi said on Wednesday that everything is going as per schedule. “Whatever problems people have, they can definitely go to court with those. But till the time the court instructs me to stop, the election wheel will keep turning.”The main reason why this election has assumed such importance is that if it takes place, then all national sports federations might be asked to adhere to the new sports draft, which is lying with the Delhi High Court.

And if they object, the court might cite the archery elections as an example.

AAI secretary general Anil Kamineni had said earlier that the body was not happy with the elections taking place now.

“It will prove counter-productive. I had a meeting with Mr Quraishi. But now since things are moving according to plan, we have to work accordingly. Office-bearers who have been in office for two terms are not eligible to stand in elections. Neither can they vote, so I’m not going to be a part of the elections.”

Men in contention

President: Rupak Debroy, BVP Rao. Senior vice-president: Guruaribam Ibopishak Sharma, Sunil Sharma. Vice-president: Cherukuri Satyanarayana, Rajendra Singh Tomar. Secretary: Maha Singh, Joris Paulose Ummacheril. Treasurer: Chetan P Kavlekar, DK Vidyarthi. Joint secretary: Manoj Kumar, R Venkatesh. Joint secretary (archer): Dhuchand Damor, Rajesh Sharma.