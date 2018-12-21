Meet Jagan, paperboy-turned-biker making headlines

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been a long ride for Jagan Kumar. It was only a decade ago that he was hanging around at the Madras Motor Race Track watching bike races. Over the weekend, he confirmed yet another national title in the Super Sport 165cc category, his seventh in a row. It is a stupendous achievement for someone who started out delivering newspapers to fund his racing careers.

“I started out with an interest in bicycle racing,” says Jagan. “In 2006, I visited the Madras Motor Race Track with a few friends and was fascinated seeing the bikes running on the track. I decided to attempt professional racing but it was not easy as I had a limited source of income, my father being the sole bread earner for us. While pursuing graduation, I started delivering newspapers to earn extra money and saved it to participate in races. I began racing as a privateer and had to single-handedly manage everything from logistics, mechanics and the actual race. During one of the races in 2009, TVS Racing picked me up for their road racing team and my journey as a professional racer began.”

The struggles of his early years is something that has been a source of motivation for Jagan. By the time he was in his early twenties, he was balancing three jobs with his racing career and his studies. A typical day would start at 4.30 in the morning, delivering papers. He would then go for his day job with a courier company and attend college in the evening. Squeezed in sometime between all this would be practice and tinkering with his bike at a garage where he part-timed as a mechanic.

“I come from a simple background,” he says. “My parents have gone through many financial ups and downs during my initial years and hence couldn’t support me financially. I used to distribute newspapers and work in a courier company to earn some money and managed to buy a second-hand TVS Victor to start my journey in racing.”

All that has led to Jagan establishing himself as one of the biggest names in the Indian two-wheeler racing scene. After dominating the championships for the first few years, it became all about keeping up the streak. “This year, my mindset was ‘I now have six straight titles, so I have to get it to seven’,” he laughs. And while the season boiled down to the final weekend for Jagan, it also showed how much he had matured as a racer. He only had two wins to his name but his podium finishes — he was in the top three in seven of his ten races — ensured the title was his yet again.