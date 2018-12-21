NRAI hopeful after fresh partnership

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: With a wave of young talent now rushing through Indian shooting, the National Rifle Association of India is looking to create a sustainable eco-system that is not overly reliant either on foreign coaches or government funding.

After the debacle in Rio, where the much-hyped shooting squad returned with zero medals, the NRAI has invested heavily in the junior programme and has been reaping the rewards. They got another shot in the arm as JSW, on Thursday, announced that they had tied up with the shooting governing body as high-performance partners.

“I have nothing against foreign coaches — they are great coaches, some of them. But at the end of the day, we have to look to our own,” said NRAI president Raninder Singh on Thursday. “At the end of the day we have to be self-reliant. One goes for the best talent in the world and I find the best talent in this case belongs in India. I tried it with my juniors who have all Indian coaches. And we are number one in the world. If you can be number one in the world in juniors, why can’t we be number one in the seniors? After Tokyo, other than the odd one or two, there will be all Indian coaches.”

The partnership with JSW, which runs till the Paris Olympics in 2024, is a big step for the shooting body towards financial autonomy from the government of India. According to Singh, NRAI gets `30 crore annually from the government and it comes with some inflexible norms like salary caps for coaches and support staff.

These are the blanks JSW is likely to fill — make funds available for coaches, physios, nutrition, medical expenses etc. They will also give Indian shooters access to their state-of-the-art training facility Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagara.

“It is also my earnest desire to not be reliant on Government of India for a single rupee,” Singh said. “We must be a self-sustaining sport. Whatever it takes for us to get there, we’re very far from it. Therefore, we have to have strategic partnerships (like the one with JSW).”

The partnership with the Jindal group, however, will not hamper any private sponsorships, either corporate or with non-profit organisations, of individual shooters.