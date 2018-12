Aaditya stars for TN colts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Left-arm spinner B Aaditya’s 5/65 helped Tamil Nadu bowl out Jharkhand for 226, on Day 1 of a Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 quarterfinal played in Nadiad, Gujarat. TN were 19 for one at stumps.

Jharkhand 226 (Kumar Kushagra 71, Sharandeep Singh 35, B Aaditya 5/65, Manav Parakh 3/67) vs Tamil Nadu 19/1.

Big win for Mushtaq

Mushtaq of Q-Tricks inflicted a shocking 4-1 defeat onformer state champion Loganathan of TNBSA to enter the quarterfinals of the 35th state ranking snooker meet.

Results: SA Saleem (MCC) bt G Prabhu (MGC) 62-49, 67-48, 53-42, 69-51; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Sunderaj (Towers Club) 69-59, 57-44, 60-52, 57-63, 47-10; Naveen (CBE) bt Vijay Nichani (CBE) 60-6, 33-75, 69-51, 69-34, 24-62, 63-37; K Rakesh (SVS) bt Pratish (TNBSA) 62-18, 47-33, 41-49, 69-25, 60-29; Prem Prakash (SVS) bt Abdul Kader (SS) 90-51, 63-30, 74-49, 48-61, 60-29; Sasikumar (Snookcity) bt Dinesh (CBE) 57-33, 45-24, 51-16, 54-59, 43-56, 54-53; Mushtaq (Q-Tricks) bt Logananthan (TNBSA) 70-27, 49-41, 15-57, 62-36, 64-36; Saranraj (CBE) bt Parthiban R (MDU) 12-63, 4-57, 67-18, 56-40, 58-27, 65-48.