Indian archery embraces uncertainty with elections

Ayantan Chowdhury

CHENNAI : Saturday’s controversial Archery Association of India (AAI) elections may have gone smoothly, but the road ahead seems to be rocky. The sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) refused to send observers for the elections presided over by court-appointed administrator and returning officer Dr SY Quraishi.

This will jeopardise the newly-elected body’s chances of getting IOA recognition as well. The World Archery Federation had already sent an ultimatum, asking AAI to hold elections as soon as possible, based on the sports code which all sports federations follow. The election took place under a Supreme Court order which states the judges will consider all objections in February. Sports secretary Rahul Bhatnagar had already asked the former election commissioner to postpone the elections and change the contentious clauses in the newly amended constitution to make sure it was in accordance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Even IOA president Narinder Batra had termed the election a mistake which will harm the archers, as it was held according to the revised draft of the sports code and not the 2011 sports code.

The IOA did not send an observer because it did not want to violate the rules of the World Archery Federation.

“We discussed and felt we cannot send an observer as it will violate not only the WAF rules, but also the International Olympic Committee charter that calls for all elections to take place according to the law of the land while maintaining autonomy of all national sporting federations,” said Batra.

“Now AAI is staring at de-recognition from all quarters. Dr SY Quraishi has been guided by activist lawyers. If the international body decides to de-recognises AAI, what will they do?”Even the sports ministry is not amused. An official said they have expressed their concerns and let Quraishi know about them. Since the elections were not held as per the 2011 sports code, the ministry did not send an observer.

Usually, if IOA and sports ministry don’t send observers, the possibility of gaining recognition for newly-elected bodies becomes minimal.The aim of holding elections was to ensure that AAI got re-recognised. While the ministry had de-recognised AAI in 2012, now the WAF may decide to do the same. “If WAF derecognises AAI, archers might be asked to play under the WAF flag. Even that’s not certain. IOC and WAF will look into it.

The calendar begins in February, while Olympic qualifiers start from September,” a former AAI official said.BVP Rao won the presidential race. Ninety-two voters turned up as VK Malhotra’s 45-year term ended. Rao put out a seven-point agenda that he will pursue. However, he knows nothing is certain yet. “The court will listen to the matter of contentious clauses in February. The ministry and IOA can raise objections. I can say that all rules have been followed,” he said.

New office-bearers

President: BVP Rao. Senior VP: Sunil Sharma. VP: Rajendra Singh Tomar. VP (woman): Purnima Mahato. Secretary: Maha Singh. Treasurer: DK Vidyarthi. Joint secretary: Manoj Kumar. Joint secretary (archer): Dhulchand Damor. Executive member: V Lalzawmliana. Executive member (archer): KH Bheigyabati Chanu. Executive member (woman): Bansaralin Dhar.