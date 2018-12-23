PBL: PV Sindhu aces Carolina Marin, Hyderabad hunt in pack

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The day had started with PV Sindhu playing the cheerleader for Hyderabad Hunters. The Hunters ‘captain’ sat in the dugout and voiced her support dutifully as her players piled on the wins. By the time Sindhu walked out, they had already sealed the contest 4 to -1.

But as her marquee clash with Pune 7 Aces’ Carolina Marin edged towards the pointy end, the friendly banter had evaporated and the familiar ferocity took over.

The two have played some of the most thrilling matches in this competitive age of women’s badminton.

Unsurprisingly, the Premier Badminton League penned down their clash as the blockbuster on the opening day at NSCI Dome.

With the newly-minted Pune 7 Aces fans outnumbering those of the Hunters, Marin seemed to have the majority in the house. Some of the Spaniard’s fans also egged her on with cheers of ‘Vamonos!’

Sindhu-Marin’s high-octane contests are also known to be some of the loudest in the sport. On Saturday, inside a half-filled indoor stadium, it was Marin who gave the first war cry.

The 25-year-old let out a shriek after a forehand smash to level the first game 4-4. Despite a slow start, she won the opener 15-11. Curbing her enthusiasm for an all-attack game, Marin played as much to the stage — giving the audience the long, dramatic rallies they were after — as against her familiar foe.

Sindhu replied strongly, defending her home territory fiercely and outplaying Marin to win the second game 15-8. The reason that Marin and Sindhu have been two of the top performers is their battling spirit. And neither was keen on losing even in such a low-stake encounter.

They went blow for blow, shriek for shriek in the third game. The points were shorter and sharper. Marin’s point wins were usually followed with a piercing yelp and a ‘Puneri’ drum-roll. Sindhu lunged and leapt and when she won, pumped her fists and looked towards her coaches.

At 12-12 in the decider, Sindhu just got enough lift on the shuttle so that it sailed past Marin, turning the crowd completely in favour of the recently-crowned BWF World Tour Final champion.

The Indian, by now drenched in sweat, took the game 15-13 after Marin failed to return a smash. The two players barely shook hands at the net before swishing towards their team boxes.

The Hyderabad Hunters blanked the Pune team on the day, winning the tie 5 to -1. Pune finished with a negative score since they lost their trump match: Hunters’ Bodin Issara and Kim Sa Rang beating Chiraag Shetty and Mathias Boe 13-15, 15-10, 15-13.

Hyderabad Hunters 5 | Pune 7 Aces -1

Mark Caljouw (Hyd) bt Lakshya Sen (Pune) 10-15, 15-12, 15-14; Bodin Issara/Kim Sa Rang (Hyd) bt Chiraag Shetty/Mathias Boe (Pune) 13-15, 15-10, 15-13; Lee Hyun Il (Hyd) bt Brice Leverdez (Pune) 15-14, 15-12; PV Sindhu (Hyd) bt Carolina Marin (Pune) 11-15, 15-8, 15-13; Eom Hye Won/Kim Sa Rang (Hyd) bt Line Kjaersfeldt/Vladimir Ivanov (Pune) 15-14, 15-11.