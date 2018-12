Easy victory for Jagadesh in billiards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Jagadesh of MCC blanked D Bhuvaneshwaran of ABC Club 3-0 in a Group D match of the TNBSA senior men’s billiards event on Sunday. B Jagadesh posted a break of 96 in the third game.

Results: Group A: Prem Prakash (SVS) bt Rajesh (CBE) 3-0; Hemant Srivastava (Myl Club) bt R Prabhakar (TNBSA) 3-2; R Prabhakar (TNBSA) bt Rajesh (CBE) 3-0; Prem Prakash (SVS) bt Hemant Srivastava (Myl Club) 3-0; Prem Prakash (SVS) bt R Prabhakar (TNBSA) 3-0. Group B: Siddarth Rao (MCC) bt Sunderaj

(Towers club) 3-0; Sunderaj (Towers club) bt Saranraj (CBE) 3-0; Siddharth Rao (MCC) bt Vijay Nichani (CBE) 3-2; Vijay Nichani (CBE) bt Sunderaj (Towers club) 3-2; Vijay Nichani (CBE) bt Saranraj (CBE) 3-1; Sidharth Rao (MCC) bt Saranraj (CBE) 3-0. Group C: Prabhu G (MGC) bt Murugan (Thoothukudi) 3-0; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Prabhu G (MGC) 3-0; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Murugan (Thoothukudi) 3-2; Vijayram C (Myl Club) bt Murugan (Thoothukudi) 3-0; Vijayram C ( Myl Club) bt Prabhu G (MGC) 3-0; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Vijayram C (Myl Club) 3-0. Group D: D Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC club) bt SA Saleem (MCC) 3-0; B Jagadesh (MCC) bt D Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC club) 3-0 (break of 96 in 3rd frame); B Jagadesh (MCC) bt SA Saleem (MCC) 3-2.

TN bundled out for 88

Abhishek’s 5/35 and Mohit Kumar Ray’s 3/0 helped Jharkhand bowl out Tamil Nadu for 88 on Day 2 of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 quarterfinal match in Gujarat. Jharkhand were 173 for 8 in their second essay at stumps.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 226 & 173/8 (R Deep 50; M Parakh 4/56) vs TN 88 (Abhishek 5/35, M Kumar Ray 3/0).