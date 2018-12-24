Home Sport Other

Swimmer Virdhawal Khade ready to quit government job for Olympics

Virdhawal Khade is once again facing a question that he had at an earlier stage of his career. Job or chase the dream? In 2012, he opted for the first.

India's Virdhawal Khade.| AP

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Virdhawal Khade is once again facing a question that he had at an earlier stage of his career. Job or chase the dream? In 2012, he opted for the first. The decision took a toll on his aspirations to make a mark at the international level as a swimmer.

At the twilight of his career, the 27-year-old is at the crossroads again. His job with the Maharashtra government means heavy duty in an election year. And 2019 also being an important year for qualifying for the 2020 Olympics, he has to devote a significant amount of time to swimming. Should he go for job security or a last shot at what he likes doing most?

Khade has made up his mind. If need be, he would quit his job and train all his energies on making it to Tokyo. Missing the Asian Games 50m freestyle bronze by 1/100th of a second has revitalised him and he doesn’t want work to upset his plans again.

“I’m not sure how things are going to work out. As of now, as per my discussion with superiors in office, I would get time off for training. But if that doesn’t happen and it comes to keeping the job or continue swimming, I would resign and prepare for the Olympics. It’s clear to me now,” Khade said in a recent chat with this newspaper.

The 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist has to take time out of his training schedule in Bengaluru and sign on a register in Mumbai every week to mark his attendance. Podium at the 2018 edition could have made things easier in terms of government or corporate funding, but Khade is getting used to the reality. “I don’t expect that now,” he says.

But the swimmer from Maharashtra is happy with his performance in 2018. He won gold in 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle in the nationals, while also clocking good timings in international competitions, including beating Rio Olympics gold medallist Joseph Schooling at the Singapore Nationals. Although he missed bronze by a whisker at the Asian Games, he is encouraged by that effort.

“It was heartbreaking to lose that medal but being in contention after just a year of practice was a positive. I don’t have to rely on someone’s bad day to win a medal. I can do it on their best days. It has been a very good year, starting from zero and getting back to that level in a few months. It’s difficult to do in a sport like swimming.”

Having recovered fully from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, his emphasis is on improvement. “I will start preparations for the South Asian Championship and then for Olympic qualifying events and the World Championships. The target is Olympic qualifying marks as soon as possible so that I can concentrate on preparing for it.”

