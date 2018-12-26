Home Sport Other

Court craft: Singles while playing, doubles for the rest of their lives

The badminton world may be well aware of the Adcocks.

Published: 26th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Raptors’ Vietnamese husband-wife pair Nguyen Tien Minh & Vu Thi Trang

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The badminton world may be well aware of the Adcocks.Among their many exploits, Chris and Gabrielle have won mixed-doubles bronze in last year’s World Championships, and gold in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

However, there is another couple from Vietnam. Nguyen Tien Minh and Vu Thi Trang are not as famous as the Adcocks, but they too are together both on and off the court. Primarily singles players, the two have been a positive influence on one another’s life since December 2016.Both the couples are part of this edition of the Premier Badminton League. The English duo is representing Chennai Smashers while the Vietnamese pair is with Bengaluru Raptors. Minh and Trang had met during a national camp in Vietnam a few years back.And going by the current World No 58 — the best men’s singles ranking for Vietnam — words, the union has given him extra batteries to carry on with the sport for longer.

“It is good to have my wife in the tour together. When I lose some matches and all, she is there with me, talks to me. If I am alone, I will remain upset,” said Nguyen, who is pleased to be playing for same team in the ongoing tournament.

There was point in Minh’s life when he decided to call it quits: after his failure in Olympic Games from 2008 onwards. The former World No 5 represented Vietnam three times, but results did not go according to plan.

“I was very disappointed. But, after that, I felt very bored, and didn’t know what to do. I thought if I do another job, then I will get bored more. My friends and family told me to continue with badminton, and then I came back. I am happy that I did. If I do another job, it is not my life.”

The retirement — during which he took up a coaching job — lasted for one month, and Minh was back on the court again, doing what he does best. Despite his bronze at the 2013 World Championships, Minh is still training his crosshairs on 2020 Olympics.

The Vietnamese star shuttler has been showing glimpses of his former self in the recent past. In September during the Singapore Open, Minh rolled back the years, getting past the likes of Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk as well as Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa to reach the semifinals of the event.

With quite a few big players in the mix, the 35-year-old feels that this event will give him a good picture as to where he stands.  “I hope that I get a good ranking next year so that I can go for one more Olympics. I will try my best to get into Tokyo,” said Minh.

In Tuesday’s encounter, Hyderabad Hunters thrashed Chennai Smashers 5-0 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Hyderabad had beaten Pune 7Aces on the opening day. This was their second successive win.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp