Home Sport Other

More play, less talk: no campaign speeches at games

Political parties have been known to use sporting events to spread propaganda.

Published: 26th December 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Political leaders will have to be careful of what they say during the 36th edition of the National Games, to be held in Goa and Delhi from March 30 to April 14

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties have been known to use sporting events to spread propaganda. While that is true across the world, it’s very tangible in India. The ruling party often uses competitions as a front to promote its own interests.  

Considering the above, one may have expected next year’s National Games, beginning on March 30, to be a fertile ground for political parties to spread their own agenda. However, that won’t be possible thanks to the general elections. Once the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicks in — it comes into effect the day the ECI announces the election schedule — all parties will have to abide by it. While next year’s election dates aren’t out, it is expected that the MCC will be in place during the National Games, which runs for 16 days. In 2014, for instance, the nine-phase schedule began on April 7, with MCC coming into play from March 5.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman of Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC), is already mindful of this. “There is no question of shifting dates because it’s finalised,” he told this newspaper. “What I can tell you is that political leaders won’t be able to give speeches because of Model Code of Conduct.” Considering that state ministers will be at the Games in an official capacity, the MCC will prohibit them from making campaign speeches.

When quizzed further, Kumar said these rules ‘pertained to general guidelines’. “All political leaders are of course free to come and watch. But in terms of giving speeches, there may be limitations.”

Preparations heating up

Kumar, who had been to Goa on an inspection only last week, expressed his satisfaction and reckoned that all venues will be ready by February 28. “The deadline to get all venues in order is February 28 and I’m sure that all work will be done.” However, he qualified that statement with a caveat for weightlifting and kho-kho. “We have a plan B for one project…it pertains to the weightlifting and kho-kho stadia. We are considering alternate venues but apart from that there shouldn’t be much of a problem.”   

The 36th edition of the Games was originally scheduled for September 2016 but was initially postponed to November 2017. In June 2017, the event was again pushed back as infrastructure was not yet complete. Sports Authority of Goa executive director VM Prabhudesai finally fixed the date on October 4 after meeting officials of the Indian Olympic Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp