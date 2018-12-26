More play, less talk: no campaign speeches at games

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties have been known to use sporting events to spread propaganda. While that is true across the world, it’s very tangible in India. The ruling party often uses competitions as a front to promote its own interests.

Considering the above, one may have expected next year’s National Games, beginning on March 30, to be a fertile ground for political parties to spread their own agenda. However, that won’t be possible thanks to the general elections. Once the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicks in — it comes into effect the day the ECI announces the election schedule — all parties will have to abide by it. While next year’s election dates aren’t out, it is expected that the MCC will be in place during the National Games, which runs for 16 days. In 2014, for instance, the nine-phase schedule began on April 7, with MCC coming into play from March 5.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman of Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC), is already mindful of this. “There is no question of shifting dates because it’s finalised,” he told this newspaper. “What I can tell you is that political leaders won’t be able to give speeches because of Model Code of Conduct.” Considering that state ministers will be at the Games in an official capacity, the MCC will prohibit them from making campaign speeches.

When quizzed further, Kumar said these rules ‘pertained to general guidelines’. “All political leaders are of course free to come and watch. But in terms of giving speeches, there may be limitations.”

Preparations heating up

Kumar, who had been to Goa on an inspection only last week, expressed his satisfaction and reckoned that all venues will be ready by February 28. “The deadline to get all venues in order is February 28 and I’m sure that all work will be done.” However, he qualified that statement with a caveat for weightlifting and kho-kho. “We have a plan B for one project…it pertains to the weightlifting and kho-kho stadia. We are considering alternate venues but apart from that there shouldn’t be much of a problem.”

The 36th edition of the Games was originally scheduled for September 2016 but was initially postponed to November 2017. In June 2017, the event was again pushed back as infrastructure was not yet complete. Sports Authority of Goa executive director VM Prabhudesai finally fixed the date on October 4 after meeting officials of the Indian Olympic Association.