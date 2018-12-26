Wrestler Kavita Devi urges women athletes to give WWE talent try-out in India 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chasing her dreams despite the innumerable obstacles in her way, India's first female wrestler in WWE, Kavita Devi, has urged women athletes to take part in the WWE talent try-outs in March 2019.

The four-day tryout in Mumbai will give up to 40 athletes from India an opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The 32-year-old had etched her name in the history books when she became the first Indian woman to take part in the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

"This time the aspiring athletes have a great chance as WWE has arrived to India to take tryouts and I want more and more athletes to take part in it," Kavita told IANS in an interview.

"WWE is a world level game and have some world class athletes. So in order to match that level you have do a lot of hardwork. It is not necessary that in order to enter this field you need wrestling. You can give try-outs," she added.

Kavita also cautioned the athletes that problems might arise but it is the attitude that matters.

"I have also faced several problems. But I never stopped. You will fall but the will to rise again matters. My secret for success is that I never stopped and never gave up despite several problems," Kavita said.

"WWE has always helped women to grow in this field and the women's athletes in this field also showed that they are not less than any other male athletes," she added.

WWE superstar Matt Hardy, who was on a three-day visit to India earlier this month, also asked athletes to participate in the try-outs.

"There is try-outs coming here in March 2019 which will give best opportunity to Indian wrestlers to be at the highest platform," he said.

Matt Hardy burst onto the scene in a set of plaid tights in 1994 at age 19. His partner Jeff also helped to revolutionise tag team wrestling in the industry.

Matt also gave advice for the aspiring athletes and said: "You have to have a true passion to be in this industry. Obviously, you have to be an athlete and need to be in a best athleteic shape as possible because it is such a hard and tough job both mentaiily and physically."

"India has a great potential to be a talent pool for WWE besides such a great market for WWE. There are so many amazing athletes that came out from India especially Oympic athletes. I think those guys cane have an amazing transition to be an WWE superstar," he added.