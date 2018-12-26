Home Sport Other

WWE star-turned-actor John Cena loves meeting people on his travels

The "Bumblebee" star has been around the world this year both promoting the new "Transformers" prequel and through his work with WWE

Published: 26th December 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

John Cena

WWE star and actor John Cena (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Wrestling star and actor John Cena says he loves to meet people while travelling for work.

The "Bumblebee" star has been around the world this year both promoting the new "Transformers" prequel and through his work with WWE. He posted a reflective tweet looking back "over the years", reports femalefirst.co.uk. 

"I am grateful to have met and continue to meet so many amazing people thru travels. Thank you to all I've had the pleasure to connect with over the years, and to those I haven't met yet... I look forward to listening and learning," he posted. 

At the moment, he is excited about "Bumblebee". A Paramount Pictures movie, "Bumblebee" will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It will release on January 4 next year.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Cena WWE Bumblebee Transformers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp