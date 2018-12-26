WWE star-turned-actor John Cena loves meeting people on his travels

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Wrestling star and actor John Cena says he loves to meet people while travelling for work.

The "Bumblebee" star has been around the world this year both promoting the new "Transformers" prequel and through his work with WWE. He posted a reflective tweet looking back "over the years", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I am grateful to have met and continue to meet so many amazing people thru travels. Thank you to all I've had the pleasure to connect with over the years, and to those I haven't met yet... I look forward to listening and learning," he posted.

At the moment, he is excited about "Bumblebee". A Paramount Pictures movie, "Bumblebee" will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It will release on January 4 next year.

