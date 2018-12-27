Home Sport Other

Vijayanagara to host Women's National Boxing Championship from December 31 

The tournament will be held at the JSW Sports' Inspire Institute of Sports, which was recently inaugurated by Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

VIJAYANAGARA (KARNATAKA): The national women's boxing championships will be held here from December 31 to January 6 and will double up as a selection trial for the camp that will follow.

This will be the first time that a national federation will be hosting a national championship at the privately-run institute, that was formally launched on August 15 this year.

The Boxing Federation of India also hosted a pre-Asian Games conditioning camp for its men's and women's teams here.

The championship will feature more the 300 of the nation's best female boxers, aged between 19 and 40, across 10 weight categories.

Highlighting the importance of the nationals, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, "As a Federation when we took charge in 2016, our vision was to first restore the lost glory of Indian boxing and work towards making India, a boxing powerhouse. The girls have paved the way for us and very soon you will see some more defining moments in Indian boxing."

The elite nationals will kick-off Sunday, December 30, with the draw ceremony followed by the competition commencing on the December 31.

 

TAGS
Women's National Boxing Championship National Boxing Championship Indian boxers

