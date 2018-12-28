Home Sport Other

Cash, ammunition belonging to Asian Games medalist para-shooter stolen

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 2.30 pm when Deepak Saini (31) had gone to the office of National Rifle Association after parking his vehicle outside

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three bags containing cash and ammunition were stolen from the car belonging to an Asian Games silver medalist para-shooter while he had parked his vehicle outside the office of National Rifle Association here, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 2.30 pm when Deepak Saini (31) had gone to the office of National Rifle Association after parking his vehicle outside the building in south Delhi's Tughlakabad area, they said.

"I usually practice shooting at Tughalakbad. I had come with two of my other friends who are also shooters. I will be leaving for Germany in January to participate in a shooting competition there. So, I had come to collect some documents required for the same," Saini, the silver medalist told PTI.

When he returned, Saini said, he was shocked to see the windowpanes of his car smashed and three bags containing ammunition, cash and valuables were also stolen from the vehicle.

Saini won silver medal in Asian Games Para shooting held this year.

Confirming the incident, police said, a case has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and a probe is underway.

However, since no CCTV camera was installed in the nearby area, police are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of event with a preliminary enquiry at the local level, the officer said.

The accused has not been identified yet, police said.

Asian Games

For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
