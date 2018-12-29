Home Sport Other

New Year resolution: Bidhuri hoping to exorcise ghosts of 2018

Bidhuri had made his luck count to become the fourth Indian after Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan and Shiva Thapa to win a medal in the marquee tournament.

Published: 29th December 2018

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Gaurav Bidhuri surprised the world with a bronze medal in the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship last year, it was a massive lift for the pugilist from Delhi who had suffered quite a few injuries. It was an unexpected feat because he had not even qualified. He was handed a wild card just a few weeks before the event’s commencement.

Bidhuri had made his luck count to become the fourth Indian after Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan and Shiva Thapa to win a medal in the marquee tournament. More importantly, the success had given him belief. However, that honeymoon period didn’t last long and he did not make it to the squads for both Commonwealth and Asian Games.

So what went astray? “Everyone would ask me, ‘you won a medal at the Worlds, how come you’re not taking part in CWG and Asiad?’ It’s quite disappointing to answer,” the 25-year-old, currently part of national camp in Patiala, explained.

A recurring back injury returned to haunt him. It meant he had to skip the India Open and other international meets early in 2018. At the time, he was positive and was expecting to be back soon. “I had the same injury before the Worlds. I was expecting to take part in the big games so I skipped certain events.”

This time, Lady Luck was not on his side. He was deemed not good enough to make the flight to Gold Coast. Nevertheless, he went on to participate in the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Russia, where he fetched bronze. Even that was not enough to impress the selectors who overlooked him for the Asian Games. 

“I joined the camp ahead of the Asiad as well as taking part in a competition in Russia. I got a medal too. I was expecting at least a trial. I was not asking the selectors to just pick me. I didn’t get one and I was told I didn’t participate the whole season,” he recalled.The selected male boxers accounted for eight medals in Australia and it was logical for selectors to exclude Bidhuri for Jakarta. The bantamweight (56kg) boxer had been recommended for the Arjuna award but feels he missed out owing to his misses. “I would say I missed out because of my injury.”

Unfazed by the setbacks, Bidhuri kept working hard behind the scenes and won the best boxer award during the All India Railways Championship in September. Next up was the nationals in Pune, where he lost in the finals to settle for silver. “The previous two events boosted my confidence. I’m feeling strong now.”

It’s a good state to be in as trials start from January 9. He will face a massive test as some of the best boxers will assemble to make a case for selection. “It’s an important year. I don’t want to make further excuses. I just want to put my head down and give my best in each and every performance.”
His hunger intact and a positive attitude to boot, Bidhuri will be hoping to get past many trials in 2019.

