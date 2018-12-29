Post Worlds medal, Pooja eyes Tokyo berth

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : When the draw for the 2018 World Championships in Budapest was revealed, Pooja Dhanda was taken aback. She had to overcome multiple world championship and Olympic medalists to win a medal. But the Hisar girl knew if she could return with a medal from there, she would be ready to challenge anyone in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After easing past Russia’s Olga Khoroshavtseva 10-4 in the first round, the wrestler was up against her first obstacle in Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye. She had already lost to her in the gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games. But it was a bit different this time around.She had come fully prepared. She had worked on her defence and she knew Adekuoroye’s weaknesses. She edged the two-time Worlds medallist 7-6 before going down to the eventual champion Rong Ningning of China 3-4 in the quarterfinals. But Dhanda climbed her way through the repechage to secure a bronze medal and became only the fourth Indian woman to do so.

“In my loss against Odunayo, what I observed in her (was) that she used her hands really well because of her height. She goes for the leg attack. But I was well equipped with a good leg defence which cost me the gold medal in CWG. I played a constant attacking game to tire her,” the 24-year-old said.

The bronze medal gave her confidence that if she could overcome that tough draw, she could win a medal at the Olympics too. “I fought considering each of my bouts as the last one. And I came out with a medal. When I was on the victory lap at the Budapest Sporting Arena, I was getting lost in my thoughts about the hard work I put in leading up to the event. I was feeling proud as all those hard work and tough training paid off. It gave me confidence that I could win a medal in the Olympics,” she said.

But despite the positives in the year, the blip at the Asian Games was a learning curve. She lost in the bronze medal match. Dhanda realised that she had to work on her defence to beat the world-beaters.

“Defence was why I lost in the Asian Games and working on that resulted in a medal at the world championships. The real challenge is to sharpen those skills. That’s what I’m working on now and also on my power and strengths as most of the foreign wrestlers are strong,” she said.

Now her focus is on bettering the colour of the medal while also sealing the Olympic berth for 2022. “Next year will be full of Olympic qualifying events and Asian Championship. My target is to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal at the World Championships,” the grappler said.