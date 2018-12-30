Home Sport Other

A watershed year for Indian women shuttlers in 2018

The wait for gold ended when the 23-year-old PV Sindhu went on to clinch the BWF World Finals title and answered her critics.

Published: 30th December 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian badminton continued to move northwards in 2018, especially the women's singles players -- P.V. Sindhu and veteran Saina Nehwal -- as they dished out one stunning performance after another.

While Sindhu extended her status as India's leading shuttler and shrugged off the 'choker' tag by winning the BWF World Tour Finals title, Saina bounced back in style from injuries to pocket a few titles.

Sindhu was critcised despite a string of brilliant performances throughout the year. She was something of a juggernaut on the global stage, reaching the summit clash in tournament after tournament, only to fall at the final hurdle. She had to settle for five silver medals in 2018, but the lack of a title haunted her every single day -- until she came good at the last tournament of the year.

ALSO READ: Badminton gold at last for PV Sindhu, becomes first Indian to lift World Tour Finals title

The wait for gold ended when the 23-year-old went on to clinch the BWF World Finals title and answered her critics.

On the other hand, the 28-year-old Saina, who struggled with consistency and fitness in 2017, grappled gallantly with a cramped schedule and went on to clinch few titles along with the runner-up finishes.

Saina won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games followed by a bronze at the Asiad. She also reached the finals at the Indonesia Masters, Denmark Open and Syed Modi International.

A couple of male shuttlers also earned respect at the global stage. Sameer Verma won the Swiss Open Super 300, Syed Modi International Super 300 and the Hyderabad Open Super 100. He also entered the semi-finals of the World Tour Finals, his maiden appearance at the prestigious event.

ALSO READ: Hope no one will question me about my final losses anymore, says PV Sindhu

Sourabh Verma also returned from injury and partitcipated in the Asiad. He also claimed the Dutch Open Super 100 event in October.

Promising junior player Lakshya Sen also made headlines, clinching the Asian Junior Championships title along with silver and bronze at the Youth Olympic Games and World Junior Championships respectively.

A major disappointment in the men's singles category was the experienced Kidambi Srikanth, who impressed in 2017. Srikanth failed to clinch any title in 2018, despite managing to enter the quater-finals and semi-finals a few times.

There were good outings in the doubles section for India. Several pairs finished on the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

Experienced player Ashwini Ponnappa along with N. Sikki Reddy settled for a bronze in mixed doubles while the men's duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy became the first Indian men's doubles pair to bag a CWG silver.

Apart from this, the duo also won the Hyderabad Open Super 100 followed by a runners-up finish at the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a glorious era for Indian badminton, especially for Sindhu as she is in her early 20s is highly likely to improve and further flourish in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian women shuttlers Indian women shuttlers 2018 Indian badminton 2018 Indian Badminton Recap 2018 2018 with TNIE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp