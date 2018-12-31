Tata Open to feature new line-call technology

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

PUNE: Over the next seven days at the Tata Open Maharashtra, an upstart will continue to audition for the right to take over from an established superpower. No, this has nothing to do with whether Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 18-year-old who advanced to the main draw on Sunday, can tame the likes of top-seed Kevin Anderson to a maiden title on the ATP World Tour. The unlikely battle has nothing to do with players at the event.

That battle is going to be in the field of technology as a little known Spanish upstart, FoxTenn, has tied up with ATP’s only World Tour event in India for the purposes of line-call challenges. This marks the first time that an event in India will use Foxtenn, and not Hawk-Eye, for challenges made by players. The technology, officially approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2016, has been used previously by a couple of tournaments, most notably at the Moselle Open (Metz) last year. Organisers confirmed to this newspaper that FoxTenn will be in use this year but did not want to go into details over the contract.

With the WTA also using FoxTenn, and not Hawk-Eye, in select events last year (most famously at Wuhan, a WTA premier competition), this could be the start of a shift. So what is FoxTenn and what are the differences between this and Hawk-Eye, the Sony-owned technology? For starters, FoxTenn claims they are error free (Hawk-Eye isn’t). How do they achieve it? Their system is “based on real bounce, not estimations.”

In layman’s terms, the technology, according to the website, captures “real images of the real ball bounce (...) which makes it stand out more than all other existing technologies. For the first time ever, a system is basing its calculations on the analysis of ultra-high speed images of the exact instant in which the ball hits the ground. Unlike traditional systems (like Hawk-Eye) that estimate the bounce based on trajectory projections processed by triangulated samples of the ball position taken during its flight, FoxTenn ensures that there is no room for miscalculation.”

Here’s what will happen whenever a player decides to challenge the line judge over the next week. An ultra slow motion replay — suitably called ‘The Moment of Truth — is played out on the big screen. On impact, the technology says whether the ball landed ‘in’ or ‘out’. An accompanying graphical screen — like the one used by Hawk-Eye — is also present to indicate where the ball landed.

The company claims that it is able to deliver this technology by using 40 ultra high-speed cameras (2,500 fps) capable of generating more than 1,00,000 images per second. Estimation systems use 10 cameras at best. There is, however, one possible glitch. The slo-mo replays may take time to load. Can they ace that? The next week will provide more clues.

Myneni in main draw

Saketh Myneni battled soreness to progress into the main draw. He took the first set against Egor Gerasimov before calling for medical attention. He won 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), and will play Benoit Paire in the first round. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Arjun Kadhe are also in the main draw.

Monday’s matches (select): Michael Mmoh (USA) vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND), Ernests Gulbis (LAT) vs Pedro Sousa (POR), Pablo Andujar (ESP x8) vs Evgeny Donskoy (RUS).