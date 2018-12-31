Home Sport Other

Tata Open to feature new line-call technology

FoxTenn, has tied up with ATP’s only World Tour event in India for the purposes of line-call challenges.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

PUNE: Over the next seven days at the Tata Open Maharashtra, an upstart will continue to audition for the right to take over from an established superpower. No, this has nothing to do with whether Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 18-year-old who advanced to the main draw on Sunday, can tame the likes of top-seed Kevin Anderson to a maiden title on the ATP World Tour. The unlikely battle has nothing to do with players at the event. 

That battle is going to be in the field of technology as a little known Spanish upstart, FoxTenn, has tied up with ATP’s only World Tour event in India for the purposes of line-call challenges. This marks the first time that an event in India will use Foxtenn, and not Hawk-Eye, for challenges made by players. The technology, officially approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2016, has been used previously by a couple of tournaments, most notably at the Moselle Open (Metz) last year. Organisers confirmed to this newspaper that FoxTenn will be in use this year but did not want to go into details over the contract. 

With the WTA also using FoxTenn, and not Hawk-Eye, in select events last year (most famously at Wuhan, a WTA premier competition), this could be the start of a shift. So what is FoxTenn and what are the differences between this and Hawk-Eye, the Sony-owned technology? For starters, FoxTenn claims they are error free (Hawk-Eye isn’t). How do they achieve it? Their system is “based on real bounce, not estimations.”

In layman’s terms, the technology, according to the website, captures “real images of the real ball bounce (...) which makes it stand out more than all other existing technologies. For the first time ever, a system is basing its calculations on the analysis of ultra-high speed images of the exact instant in which the ball hits the ground. Unlike traditional systems (like Hawk-Eye) that estimate the bounce based on trajectory projections processed by triangulated samples of the ball position taken during its flight, FoxTenn ensures that there is no room for miscalculation.”

Here’s what will happen whenever a player decides to challenge the line judge over the next week. An ultra slow motion replay — suitably called ‘The Moment of Truth — is played out on the big screen. On impact, the technology says whether the ball landed ‘in’ or ‘out’. An accompanying graphical screen — like the one used by Hawk-Eye — is also present to indicate where the ball landed.

The company claims that it is able to deliver this technology by using 40 ultra high-speed cameras (2,500 fps) capable of generating more than 1,00,000 images per second. Estimation systems use 10 cameras at best. There is, however, one possible glitch. The slo-mo replays may take time to load.   Can they ace that? The next week will provide more clues. 

Myneni in main draw 

Saketh Myneni battled soreness to progress into the main draw. He took the first set against Egor Gerasimov before calling for medical attention. He won 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), and will play Benoit Paire in the first round. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Arjun Kadhe are also in the main draw. 

Monday’s matches (select): Michael Mmoh (USA) vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND), Ernests Gulbis (LAT) vs Pedro Sousa (POR), Pablo Andujar (ESP x8) vs Evgeny Donskoy (RUS). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Open Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp