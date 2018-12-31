Tamil Nadu sailors end junior meet on good note

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Navyn Prabhakar and Neelanand R, and Chitresh Thatha and Aniketh Rajaram won gold and silver, respectively, in the 420 category of YAI Junior National Sailing Championship, on Sunday.

Nithya Balachander, also from Tamil Nadu, bagged the Laser 4.7 class girls silver on the final day of the event, while statemates Jayalakshmi Sundaravadivel and Ashwin Murali took home the 29er bronze.

Srinivasan propels FSCA with eight-for

M Srinivasan’s 8/37 paved the way for FSCA to beat Classic CC by 58 runs in a Second Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 95 in 44.1 ovs (S Mohanraj 3/15, P Saravanan 3/29) lost to Standard CC 97/6 in 29.2 ovs (Sudan Sanjeevi Kandeepan 52, D Prasanth Prabhu 26, S Gokul 3/33). Mugappair CC 205 in 44.5 ovs (M Prasanna 41, R Rajaguru 48; K Vignesh 4/67) bt Seshadhri MCC 140 in 31.5 ovs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 29; V Aakash 4/50). II Division: FSCA 159/7 in 30 ovs (Rishi Silora 73, A Sumesh 36, KV Udhaya Kumar 4/44) bt Classic CC 101 in 24.5 ovs (P Manigandan 25, JB Ajith Kumar 25; M Srinivasan 8/37). IV Division: SRF RC 150 in 30 ovs (D Jagadeesh 35, A Saravanan 26) bt Jaya Education Group RC 133/9 in 30 ovs (B Diwakar 40 n.o; K Saravanan 3/26, Kumar 3/32).

Rishi helps TVIS win U-16 knockout event

Rishi Silora’s 55 propelled TVIS Panchetti to a two-wicket win against SBOA in the final of Thiruvallur DCA Apollo Tyres U-16 inter-school knockout tournament. TVIS won the title for the third consecutive time.

Brief scores (final): SBOA 146/3 in 30 ovs (D Rohit 42, P Kawin 32) lost to TVIS Panchetti 147/8 in 28.4 ovs (Rishi Silora 55, K Vikram 34; S Sudhin 3/22).