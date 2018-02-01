KOCHI: South Africa’s Quintin Garett Crause turned a pro just two seasons ago. Still a greenhorn, Crause is yet to come across the moment of reckoning in golf. He has a reason for that. The 26-year-old has to juggle with golf and game reserve management that it has become almost impossible for him to fully dedicate his time to the sport. Crause’s family owns one of the sprawling game reserves in Limpopo — a South African province bordering Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — where hunting of animals are allowed in a controlled manner.

The reserve spreads around 8000 hectares and is home to a variety of animals including buffaloes, giraffes, antelopes, rhinos and leopards. The farm invites steady income from trophy hunters who go after the animals sans the rhinos whose hunting is banned by law. Game reserves play a major role in filling South African coffers as more than one billion rand was generated in 2013 from trophy hunting as per reports. However, trophy hunting remains a polarising topic among the hunting proponents and activists. The former views game reserves as a way of protecting wildlife in a sustainable manner, but wildlife activists find it as cruelty.

Nevertheless, Crauses’ farm invites steady footfall with most number of tourists and hunters coming from the United States, Germany, Spain and Australia. “Golf is off my mind when I am in the reserve. When I go to my other house in Pretoria that’s almost 250 miles away, then only I practice,” he said. Since the terrain in Limpopo is dry, Crause can’t manage to find a golf course in the vicinity.

Crause is in partnership with Selati, his neighbouring reserve that is spread over 20,000 hectares. While animals are bred on his farm, hunting takes place mostly in Selati. Crause vouched that he’s not that trigger happy and guns when there is a need for meat. “I don’t do that except when I need meat,” he claimed. However, one silver lining of the game reserve appeared to be the conservation of rhinos. Due to the hunting ban, rhinos are left untouched. But with a kilogram of rhino horn fetching about $60,000 in the international black market, they are always under threat. Crause said the rhino poachers not only hunt the animal but harm the people also if they oppose to poaching. “I fear for my family and that’s why I’ve transferred and sold many rhinos to others. Earlier we had 30 rhinos, but now there is only 15.”

To secure the animals, the reserve is being fenced and manned by armed staffs. So, does he feel sorry for the animals? Crause didn’t answer it directly but said the meat of the hunted animals were sold at a nominal rate to the underprivileged sections. It seemed his mind was pre-occupied by the immediate thought of the game ahead. He was eight-over par and was tied 93rd after the first day of the PGTI Cochin Masters.

