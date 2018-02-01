Neelam Kapoor, who had served as UPA government's spokesperson, was today appointed director general of Sports Authority of India. (EPS)

NEW DELHI: Senior-most Indian Information Service officer Neelam Kapoor, who had served as UPA government's spokesperson, was today appointed director general of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The 1982 batch IIS officer is at present the Principal Director General of the Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment to the post till her superannuation, i.e. July 31, 2019, by upgrading the post to apex level, according to an order by the personnel ministry.

Kapoor was appointed the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau by the then UPA government in 2009.

As PIB chief, she was in-charge of information officers attached to every central government ministry.

When the NDA came into power, Kapoor was replaced by her batchmate Frank Naronha and was shifted to the DFP.

It is for the first time that an IIS officer has been appointed as SAI chief. The post is usually held by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar is looking after the post of SAI DG.

Kapoor has been one of the longest-serving secretary-level officers of the IIS, a senior official said.

She was in November last year given the additional charge of media and communication for the home and sports ministries.

The additional charge was later taken back and an IIS officer was appointed to communicate with media for works related to home and personnel ministries.