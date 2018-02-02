KOCHI: George RR Martin once wrote: “Fear cuts deeper than swords”. That fear can be anything. In the case of 22-year-old Sunit Chowrasia, it was about risking his family’s legacy. His father Viijay Prasad was a professional golfer of some repute, while his uncle has been one of the nation’s stalwarts in this game: SSP Chawrasia. Making his professional debut at the Cochin Masters tournament, Sunit banished his fears and made the cut in a strong field that featured veterans like Shamim Khan and Shankar Das, among others.

Sunit was tied seventh, with a score of one-under par. “It’s an honour and challenge to follow his (uncle’s) path,” he said. Sunit grew up watching his uncle play. At 12, he started taking golf lessons seriously. Though he had other coaches, it was SSP who left a lasting impression on Sunit. “Whenever he is in Kolkata, I train with him. He teaches me the finer aspects. He comes twice or thrice to the city, and I make the most of the experience. Sometimes he stays for almost a month. I tag along with him in order to benefit from that duration,” Sunit said.

To learn more from SSP, Sunit caddied for him during the McLeod Russel Tour Championship. SSP also takes care of nephew’s equipment needs. Sunit said his uncle’s advice has helped him become a better player. “Whenever I used to have a bad day, I called him up. He would tell me to find my mistakes and then correct them.

He’s been a pillar of strength.” Though Sunit has just started his pro career, he has been largely successful in the amateur circuit. Last year, he was ranked seventh in the amateur arena, and his uncanny resemblance to SSP vis-a-vis his swing, chip and putt has not gone unnoticed. Sunit said he wants to make a name for himself in the next 3-4 years, and would be happy to repeat what his uncle has done. He is also planning to caddy for SSP in the Asian and European tour this year.

“ That’s one way of learning more things about the game from him.” On Thursday, Sunit held his nerves and made a fine debut, but he knows that his business is far from over. “ I want to use the experience that I’ve gained here in future events,” he said, remarking that was is this game for the long haul.

