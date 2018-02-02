BENGALURU: After losing against Lebanon and Syria in the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers, India are in a do-or-die situation in the upcoming fixtures against Jordan and Lebanon, to be played on February 23 and 26. Preparation for the double header started on Thursday, with the first day of the camp which will continue for the next three weeks.

Of the 35 hoopsters, 28 were present on Day 1 of the camp. A few of them are expected to report on Friday, while some are playing in the ongoing Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty tournament at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and will join the rest after the competition. “The main focus of this camp is for the World Cup qualifiers. Lebanon are a good team, but we will give them a strong fight. Jordan are on the same level as our team and we have it in us to beat these teams. Both matches are do-or-die. We do not have a choice,” India player Yadwinder Singh told Express.

If fitness proved to be a problem in their last two qualifying matches, the team expects to be better on that front this time around. Most of the players should be in good condition when it comes to fitness as the nationals concluded just a week back, with Tamil Nadu emerging triumphant. Other than fitness, things such as game plan will also be chalked out so that the team is prepared for all situations.

“Fitness should not be too much of a problem with players having taken part in the nationals recently. We need to work on coordination between the players in the camp. It’s a team game and we are playing good teams. We have to be coordinated in both offence and defence to challenge our opponents,” assistant coach GRL Prasad said.

India women’s coach Zoran Visic was on temporary stint when the men’s team played their first two qualifiers. He will not be around this time. The Serbian confirmed this, stating that he only helped the men’s team in November.

“I am with the women’s team and we are preparing for the CWG. I have a contract with the BFI as the head coach of the women’s team. I am not with the men’s team. I only helped them in November for the Asia Cup against Syria and Lebanon,” said Visic. There is no official announcement regarding the head coach for the qualifiers yet, but it is expected to be made soon. Irrespective of the coach to be appointed, India have an important year ahead with the Commonwealth and Asian Games lined up.

With a tone of assurance, Yadwinder said that as of now, the focus is on the qualifiers. "All competitions are important, but the focus is completely on the qualifiers, and then the CWG and Asian Games. It is step by step. But if we win our next two qualifiers, we can prepare for CWG in a confident manner as well," said the attacker.