NEW DELHI: Defending Champion P.V. Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Saina Nehwal will aim to cement their places in the last four of the women’s singles of the India Open Super 500 World Tour badminton tournament here at the Siri Fort Sports Complex on Friday.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu set up a quarterfinals clash with eighth-seeded Spaniard Beatriz Corrales after defeating Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri 21-10 21-14.

London Olympics bronze medallist Nehwal will face fifth seed Beiwen Zhang of America as the Indian dumped Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-11 yesterday.

In men’s singles, Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth will meet third-seeded Chou Tien Chen. Praneeth thrashed Hong Kong's Hu Yun 21-10, 21-15 to advance into the last eight.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will lock horns with China's Qian Bin while Sameer Verma will face Zulkarnain.

Earlier in men’s singles, World No. 3 Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after suffering a straight game 19-21, 17-21 loss to Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain.